Kin of Misamis Oriental hero cop to get death benefits, award — PNP

MANILA, Philippines – The bereaved family of the police officer who died while shielding people from a grenade explosion in Misamis Oriental will be receiving awards from the government, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

According to PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, the relatives of S/Mst. Sgt. James Magno will receive various death benefits from various sources.

“Surviving kin of Police Master Sergeant Magno will receive death benefits which include P250,000 from the President’s social fund, P141,000 from the special financial assistance from the PNP, burial benefits worth P50,000, and P200,000 gratuity from the National Police Commission,” Banac said in a briefing.

“As a member of the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund, his family may also be entitled to death insurance. These benefits are on top of the estimated P15,000 monthly lifetime pension from the PNP, and roughly the same amount of pension for five years from the Napolcom,” he added.

Magno died on Thursday after he and his buddy S/Mst. Sgt. Alice Balido responded to complaints that a man, identified as Ebrahim Ampaso Basher, was seen carrying a hand grenade inside a school in Initao town.

Witnesses said that Basher was visibly frustrated about something, shouting and threatening to detonate the grenade on the campus.

Banac said the PNP officer-in-charge also commended the brave act and offered his condolences to Magno’s family.

“We give our heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family of Police Senior Master Sergeant James Magno of Initao Police Station in Misamis Oriental. Police Senior Master Sergeant Magno made a supreme sacrifice by covering the grenade with his own body to save innocent civilian lives,” Banac relayed.

“It truly lives up to his sworn duty to serve and protect even if it costs his life. Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa expresses his condolences to the family of Sergeant Magno, and assures them that they will get full support on financial assistance and benefits, as well as for female police officer, Police Senior Master Sergeant Alice Balido, although wounded, managed to respond courageously and single-handedly contained the threat by shooting the suspect,” he added.