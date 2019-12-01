Chicano, Remolino take gold, silver in SEAG triathlon event in a 1-2 win for PH

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Cebu’s Andrew Kim Remolino handed the Philippines its first silver medal after finishing second to fellow Filipino John Leerams “Rambo” Chicano in the triathlon competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) early Sunday morning, December 1, 2019 at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Remolino, from Talisay City, was first out of the water but was engaged by Chicano in a neck-to-neck battle in the bike and run sections of the race.

Remolino clocked one hour, 55 minutes and three seconds (1:55:03) while Chicano, of Olongapo City, gave the Philippines its first gold medal after clocking 1:53:26.

Salvaging the bronze medal was Indonesia’s Muhammad Ahlul Firman, who crossed the finish line with a time of 1:57:10. /elb