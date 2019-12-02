CCPO assures public: No kidnapping incidents in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) assures the public that there is nothing to be alarmed of regarding the recent viral videos and posts online about a white van allegedly abducting children.

Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, officer-in-charge of CCPO told reporters on Monday, December 2, 2019, that they had not received any report of missing children around the city or from schools asking for help regarding a missing student.

“They should not be panicking because that is not found here,” said Maines.

According to Maines, the CCPO has always been seen on the streets and have not yet received reports about an alleged abduction.

He said that the reported abduction might just be in Luzon area and not here in Central Visayas or in Cebu City.

However, Maines said there would also be nothing wrong if the public would think one step ahead of being careful.

He said the parents must closely monitor their children and make sure they know where they were and who they were with.

Recently, the police headquarters issued a statement that those who are spreading fake news about kidnapping incidents might face charges for causing alarm among the public.

