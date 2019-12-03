Gov’t troops receive commendation medals in NegOcc

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—A total of 47 government troops received Military Commendation Medals (MCM) from Brigadier General Benedict Arevalo, the 303rd brigade commander, on December 2, 2019 at the headquarters of the 62IB in Barangay Libas, Isabela, Negros Occidental.

The 47 were from the 62nd Infantry (Unifier) Battalion, 31st Division Reconnaisance Company (DRC), and Technical Support Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 (TSC, RMFB6).

Among the 47 awarded personnel were Master Sergeant Fidel Delara, Battalion Sergeant Major, 16 troops from Bravo Company led by 2LT Edgardo Sarmiento II, 12 from the PNP, and 18 from 31st DRC.

The awardees contributed to the accomplishment that resulted to one enemy killed and one wounded member of the New People’s Army (NPA) in an operation at Sitio Canlusong, Barangay Cansalongon, Isabela, Negros Occidental on November 22, 2019.

Another encounter followed last November 24, 2019 that led to the discovery of various war materials at Sitio Tagmanok, Brgy Caradio-an, Himamaylan City of the same province.

Brigadier General Arevalo also commended the 62IB under Lieutenant Colonel Egberto Dacoscos for the intensified effort of hunting down the rebels.

Arevalo said the awarding ceremony is part of his advocacy to boost the morale of the government troops. /bmjo