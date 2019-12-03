5 PRO-7 cops dismissed from service

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five Central Visayas policemen have been ordered dismissed from service for various offenses.

The five will also be stripped of their benefit claims as a consequence for their dismissal, says Police Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana, deputy regional director for administration (DRDA) of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Usana identified the dismissed cops as Police Master Sergeant Jerry Macabudbud; Police Corporal Raymonito Panoh Mesa; and Patrolmen Joseph Sala Tabotabo, Frances Dinglasa Maucesa and Edmund Barry Tabar Pizarra.

A sixth policeman, Patrolman Joie Antipolo, died on August 13, 2019 or about three months before the order for his dismissal was released.

Usana said that unlike the five other policemen, the National Police Commission will have to determine if Antipolo’s family was qualified to claim some of his benefits.

When he was still alive, Antipolo and the five other policemen were assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (RPHAU-7) while investigation was ongoing for the grave negligence of duty complaints that were filed against them.

“We do not condone any acts that are inimical to the service,” Usana said.

CDN Digital tried but failed to reach any of the five policemen for comment.

Macabudbud used to be assigned with the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) while Mesa, Tabotabo, Maucesa, Garcia and Antipolo were with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). Pizarra was formerly assigned at the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Usana no longer gave further information on the nature of their respective offenses.

In a statement released on Monday, December 2, 2019, Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon said that the Regional and Personnel Management Unit recommended the dismissal of the six policemen.

He said that they also waived their rights to appeal their respective cases which prompted him to already sign their dismissal order last week.

“I will not think twice to sign your dismissal order if you are found guilty or you continue your illegal activities such as drugs and other criminal acts. Policemen like you have no place in the organization,” said De Leon’s statement.

Usana said that the dismissal of the six policemen should serve as a reminder for other men in uniform not to engage in illegal activities especially gambling and illegal drugs operation.

He said that the police should always keep the image of the organization clean and free of suspicions of corruption. / dcb