You are enough (don’t let others tell you otherwise)

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sometimes no matter how hard we try and how much we’re improving with the things we do, we still don’t feel enough sometimes.

Stop right there!

Erase the negative thoughts and remember: you are more than enough!

Never ever let your mind and your insecurities get the best of you.

But we’ve all been there. It’s easier said than done. So when the doubt creeps in, here are the points that you have to remember:

Everyone compares. Here’s the thing: if you compare your life with those of other people, surprise, surprise! It’s not really a surprise because they too compare themselves with other people. It’s a never-ending downward spiral. If you think that person is living a life better than yours, think again. Everyone compares. So.. stick to giving your best and be grateful for the rest.

Focus on your process. Yes, you have to trust the process even when you are too impatient, even when you think you need to fast forward life. Always think that no matter how slow or fast the process takes, it will lead you to something bigger and brighter. It’s true when they say that you just have to believe. Otherwise, who else will?

Limit social media usage. Uhuh! There are a lot of things on social media than can easily make you feel envious and insecure. So from time to time, impose a social media detox on yourself. If nothing’s worth looking up on social media, then don’t open your accounts. Social media is full of pretentious people, do not be one of them. Divert your attention to projects and initiatives that are truly worth your time.

Listen to those who matter. When you hear that small voice in your head that tells you you’re nothing or that you’re not enough, shut that voice down! Draw strength from people who give you the assurance that no matter how many times you’ve failed, you can always stand up… you are worth every chance.

Be original. Just be YOU! There’s nothing more rewarding than knowing you are in that journey to become the best version of yourself. You may not be the best employee in the office yet. But think about how you can perk up the office because of your positive spirit or how you’ve changed the lives of your colleagues because you make them feel better.

From time to time, we may feel like we are not doing enough because some people may seem to be just way ahead of us. When this moment happens, think about how far you are now from the person that you were in the past.

Do not underestimate what you have achieved and what you have done to get to where you are now.

You got this, fighter! / celr