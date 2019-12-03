DICT unveils plan to partner with UPOU to offer Tech4Ed courses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) plans to tie up with the University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) so online certification programs can be offered by Tech4Ed centers.

Amelia Dean, officer-in-charge/director of DICT regional operations cooperation services, made this disclosure during the signing of the memorandum of agreement with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the operation of a Tech4Ed center at the LTO Office located on N. Bacalso Avenue.

Tech4Ed is a program of DICT the aims to bridge the digital and education divide.

According to its website, Tech4Ed promotes grassroots development and opportunities for inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

The program, through the Tech4Ed centers will “give communities access to information, communication, technology, government services, non-formal education, skills training, telehealth, job markets, and business portals.”

Dean noted that many companies require certification for online skills.

“Once you get a certification from UPOU, malaki ang chance mo (you have higher chances) to gain employment,” she said.

“We’ll also partner with TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority). We’ll be upgrading all the contents to a more relevant ICT learning so that learners will actually land jobs,” added Dean.

According to Dean, they will now go beyond just computer literacy courses.

Aside from Tech4Ed, DICT also offers the digitaljobsph, formerly known as Rural Impact Sourcing.

“It’s a training so that you can work as a freelance online worker,” Dean said.

DICT, in partnership with the United Nations-International Labor Organization, recently completed training of women scholars on digital marketing, e-commerce and soft skills in the cities of Tagbilaran and Dumaguete.

“We have these programs so eventually people can land jobs and improve their lives. / celr