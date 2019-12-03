Two suspected illegal drug pushers found dead five hours apart in Punta Princesa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A conflict between illegal drug personalities is being eyed by police as the motive behind the killing of two men in Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Punta Princesa on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

The bodies of two men, identified as Ricardo Arias and Emilio Macabudbud, were discovered dead only five hours apart in the same area.

Arias and Macabudbud are residents of the same barangay but live in different sitios.

Arias, 30, is from Sitio Tuburan while Macabudbud, 47, is from Sitio Dakilang Pito.

Police Corporal Argie Goopio, desk officer of Labangon Police Station, said Arias was allegedly shot in the head by Macabudbud while they were playing a game of bingo on Monday evening, December 2.

The body of Arias was discovered a few minutes past 1 a.m. on December 3.

Goopio said Macabudbud left the area after he committed the crime.

But residents of the area were shocked when they found the body of Macabudbud at 6:30 a.m. on December 3, or five hours since the body of Arias was discovered.

Macabudbud’s body was found near a chapel, around 20 meters away from the area where he allegedly shot Arias.

Around 6 a.m. on the same day, police said a witness heard Macabudbud said “Ayaw bai, ayaw bai” (Please don’t. Please don’t) before gunshots were heard.

In the Binisayang Sugbuanon language, “bai” is short for “abay” which means friend. The term is also used to refer to a stranger or someone whose name is not known. The term is often used by men.

Based on their initial investigation, Goopio said Arias and Macabudbud are in the list of Labangon Police Station’s drug personalities. .

Goopio said they are now conducting a follow-up investigation to check the background of the suspects to verify reports of their involvement in the illegal drug trade. / celr