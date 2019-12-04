LOOK: A smart anti-cheating campaign in Bayawan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cheating is not good at all.

But no matter how we keep saying that, reality is, people still get tempted to cheat. Especially during examinations.

But a teacher from Bayawan City, Negros Oriental came up with a smart anti-cheating idea.

Irwin Borromeo Ingan, 29, a science teacher from the St. Augustine Academy of Bayawan, Inc. shared this through photos on his Facebook account on December 3, 2019.

Here’s his post:

The post shows photos of students wearing different types of head gear made to block one’s view of a seat mate’s test paper.

Ingan explained this cool idea.

“Just for the fun of it and to go with the flow of the anti-cheating trend, I told my students to create their own versions of the hat and whoever comes up with the most creative output will have plus 20 points in their score,” says Ingan.

Ingan’s post got the attention of a lot of netizens.

Some netizens also commented and commended the creativity of Ingan and his students.

Here are some of the photos:

Netizen, Chriztine Joi Perez said, “Hala ka chada biyas imong concept sir!” (This is a very nice concept sir) while Lhymer Lacquio Ragas commented, “Wow! The best sir.”

With this kind anti-cheating concept, you don’t just get to showcase your students’ creativity but also teach them to stand on their own in answering their tests.

Good job sir Irwin! and good job students! Share the idea to help minimize cheaters in the world. /bmjo