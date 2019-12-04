Gazini shows off handwoven coat by weavers from Ifugao

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados has yet again taken the online world as she posted a photo of her wearing a fully handwoven trench coat from Kandama made by the weavers in Kiangan, Ifugao Province.

Ganados posted the photo on her Instagram account and it immediately made an impact as it has garnered 2,795 likes as of 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Aside from the beautifully handwoven trench coat, Ganados also showed off a hat that was also hand woven by Kandama.

“This wardrobe tells a story through an ancient weaving tradition. The pattern on the lapel of the coat depicts two elderly women helping each other in the pounding of rice kernels to remove its husk while the rest of the garment carries symbols of a shield or ‘happiyo’ in the Tuwali language, which is used by ancient Ifugao men when they go for tribal wars. Thank you, Kandama!” Ganados explained in her IG post.

Ganados sure knows how to excite her fans and supporters for her upcoming Miss Universe competition this December 8, 2019 at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. /bmjo