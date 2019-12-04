Labella to parents: Monitor your children’s activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is asking parents to always watch over their children to especially monitor their activities.

He said that the recent death of an 18-year from Barangay Kalunasan, who was said to have drowned in floodwaters Tuesday night, December 3, 2019, and the involvement of a 21-year-old man from Danao City in spreading online stories on his failed kidnap try are an indication of people who may have been misguided in their youth.

Read More: Police: No foul play in death of 18-year-old who drowned in Guadalupe River

“The parents should watch over their kids during disasters (difficult times),” the mayor said.

Labella said that children are always in need of guidance and protection from their parents especially during the difficult times.

Meanwhile, Labella gave Cebuanos an assurance that the city has remained safe from criminal elements.

Not a single case of kidnapping have been reported here in the past years, he added.

Read More: Netizen who posted kidnapping hoax may face charges

“Our police are constantly monitoring the city and there has been zero kidnapping,” Labella said.

Labella also warned those who may be planning to spread false information on social media that they can be arrested for rumor mongering which is punishable under the Revised Penal Code.

He said that the spread of misinformation is expected to cause fear and panic among Cebuanos. / dcb