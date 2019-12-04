Presyo Merkado: What desserts can you make from mangoes?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Remember the first Mango Festival in Cebu last May 2019?

Can you believe that almost 300 kilos of mangoes were used to attempt to make the largest mango sago (tapioca) dessert during that festival?

Cebu mangoes are known to be some of the sweetest kind in the world.

If you hike the Napo route of mountaineers, which can be accessed near the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Church in Barangay Guadalupe, you will find mango trees all around.

In months such as October, you are lucky to witness families transporting baskets of mangoes from the mountains down to the village, where mangoes are sorted out before they are individually wrapped in newspaper.

Most of these mangoes already have pre-arranged buyers, while others end up in public markets near you.

At the Carbon Public Market, mangoes are sold for P80 per kilo during CDN Digital’s visit on Thursday morning, December 5.

Mangoes are famous to be the main ingredient of desserts such as mango float, mango sago, or pandan-mango delight. Or just eat this fruit as it is. You’re in for tasty adventure if you end up with the sweet kind.

Tag-pila ang mangga diha sa merkado nga duol ninyo? / celr