Couple, woman neighbor nabbed in Mandaue drug bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A couple and a woman neighbor were nabbed by police in a drug buy-bust operation past 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Barangay Tawason, here.

Arrested were Garry Inoc, 35, a resident of Bato Ermita, Cebu city, his live-in partner Quinei Griño, 34, and a neighbor identified as Anita Borbajo, 34, resident of Barangay Tawason.

Police Major Hugo Rio Ipong, Station Commander of the Canduman Police Station, said they transacted with Inoc after learning of his illegal drug activity a week ago.

Recovered from Inoc were 19 small packets of suspected shabu worth P3,800 and a .38 revolver with three live ammunition.

Griño and Borbajo, who were with Inoc inside his rented room, were also found with small packets of suspected shabu each.

Inoc will be charged with selling of illegal drugs and illegal possession of a firearm, while Griño and Borbajo will be charged with possession of illegal drugs.

The suspects are currently detained at the Canduman Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges. /bmjo