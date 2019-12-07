Cebu provincial police to plant trees, crops on former marijuana plantations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) will be planting trees and other crops in the mountain villages of Cebu, which were discovered to have the most number of marijuana (cannabis) plantations eradicated this year.

This is the police’s way of helping solve the issue on marijuana cultivation in the remote barangays in Cebu province.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of CPPO, said they have closely coordinated with the local government units (LGU) of Balamban town and Toledo City ,where authorities recorded to have the most number of marijuana plantations being raised in secluded areas.

Mariano said the police will initiate the planting of trees and crops where marijuana used to grow.

But it will be turned over to the local farmers in the area for cultivation and livelihood.

“Dun sa mga dating tinaniman ng marijuana, tataniman natin ng mga magiging kapaki-pakinabang sa ating mga kababayan sa mountainous area,” said Mariano.

(We will plant crops in those areas where marijuana plants used to grow so that we can help our fellow citizens int the mountain areas.)

Mariano said they have slowly eradicated the big marijuana plantations and arrested some of the people responsible in pushing for the illegal cultivation of cannabis.

The police director admitted that there are still areas where marijuana plants are being cultivated despite repeated visitation and eradication operations conducted by authorities.

Mariano said some local farmers are engaged in planting and selling marijuana because it makes up for better and quicker harvest that will help them provide for their family’s daily needs.

Considering the bigger amount offered in the market where dried marijuana are being sold, Mariano said the tendencies are high for these farmers to get tempted in cultivating marijuana.

Mariano said there are drug personalities who are also behind these operations.

Mariano said the police have been sharpening their tools so they can completely eradicate this problem before it grows to an even bigger scale. / celr