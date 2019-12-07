CCPO chief tackles Christmas parties, checkpoints and roving patrols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With several parties to be held this holiday season, the public is encouraged to drink in moderation and to avoid drinking any liquor if one will be driving.

Police Colonel Giovanie Maines, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, gave this advice as he assured the public of police efforts to ensure the public’s security and safety during the holiday season.

The police security measures included more checkpoints in the city and 24-hour roving police patrols in the streets.

Maines said these security measures would be implemented starting Monday and would last until the holiday season would end.

He said that having more roving patrols in the streets would be a deterrent to crimes as well as they could immediately respond to emergency calls or untoward incidents that might happen.

Maines reiterated his call for the public to drink in moderation and if possible just avoid drinking sessions.

“Kumain na lang wag na mag inuman (Just eat and avoid drinking sessions),” said Maines.

He said if it could not be avoided, then there should be a designated driver in the group, who would not drink to make sure that each one of the group would be driven to their homes safely.

Maines, however, said that they would not arrest individuals who would be seen drunk around the city for the holiday season as long as they would not create any trouble.

“People also have the freedom to do what they want to do as long as it’s not against the law,” said Maines.

When asked about the firecracker ordinance of the city, he said they had yet to give guidelines on the use of firecrackers for Christmas and New Year.

