The Philippines’ Gazini Ganados bows out of Miss Universe 2019

Cebu City, Philippines—The Philippines’ journey in the Miss Universe 2019 ended when she was not called as one of Top 10 finalists on Monday, December 9, 2019, Philippine time.

Gazini Christiana Ganados, the beauty queen from Cebu representing the Philippines, was called as one of the Top 20 semifinalists.

WATCH: Miss Philippines Gazini Christiana Ganados appeared to be slightly tensed when she delivered her speech as part of the Top 20 semi-finalists. Ganados spoke about elderly care and how her grandparents inspired her advocacy to raise awareness on ageism. | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, December 8, 2019

But she failed to advance as part of the Top 10.

The Top 10 finalists are USA, Colombia, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Peru, Iceland, France, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mexico.

The program made a mistake when they flashed a photo of Miss Philippines Gazini Christiana Ganados in her eagle-inspired national costume winning the award.

The award went to Malaysia. /bmjo