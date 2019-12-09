Message of support, gratitude pour in for Gazini Ganados

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The results of the 2019 Miss Universe may not have turned out the way the Philippines wanted it to be.

Philippine bet Gazini Ganados managed to make it to the Top 20 semifinalists but the beauty from the City of Talisay in Cebu didn’t make it past that round to the disappointment of many Filipinos.

Read: The Philippines’ Gazini Ganados bows out of Miss Universe 2019

Read: Philippines lands as Top 20 semi-finalists

The crown was eventually won by South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi.

Tunzi bested 89 other contenders for the crown in this prestigious beauty pageant.

Read: Miss South Africa is Miss Universe 2019

First runner up was Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson while second runner-up was Mexico’s Sofia Aragon.

But despite falling a bit short, Gazini received a lot of praise, especially from some of her fellow beauty queens in Cebu.

“I don’t think she lacked anything,” Binibining Cebu Tourism 2018 Kim Covert told CDN Digital.

“She gave her best but so did all the other women. Timing is everything so whatever happened today, needed to— for whatever the reason of the universe,” she added.

Isabela Deutsch, Binibining Cebu Ecology 2018, also said she was proud of what Gazini has achieved.

“Seeing Gazini’s whole performance, she really poured her heart into the competition. Maybe the judges just had different preferences,” Deutsch told CDN Digital.

Even Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas was all praises for the 23-year-old beauty.

Read: Talisay City mayor proud of Ganados’ achievements

“We [are still] proud of Gazini because she brought Talisay to the world stage,” said Gullas. “To be in that position in the first place, and coming from the city of Talisay, is not a joke.”

For Mr. Fahrenheit first runner-up 2019 Kevin Garcia of Cebu, the competition was more that just winning.

“As fans, we should see beyond the crown,” he said. “The organization is looking for someone who is one with the community, someone who speaks about community service like a bible, someone who is sincere with their advocacies even before in and out of the competition.”

Netizens also commended Ganados despite falling short.

“It’s okay. At the end of the day, it’s not all about who won the crown that makes you a miss universe. But it is all about the beauty within, which I saw from GAZINI. YOU’RE OUR MISS UNIVERSE GAZINI GANADOS. We’re still proud of you. You did your best,” said netizen Gee Ann in a comment to one of the articles of CDN Digital posted on Facebook.

Another netizen, Dong Jesse G. Milan said “Thank you Gazini you did your best.” /bmjo