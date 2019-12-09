Talisay City mayor proud of Ganados’ achievements

Talisay City, Cebu—Even if Miss Philippines Gazini Christiana Ganados failed to take home the crown in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, the Talisay City Government still plans to commend the Philippine bet for her achievement and for bringing the name of Talisay into the world stage.

Ganados was able to make it in the top 20, but her journey ended in the competition after failing to make it to the top 10.

Talisay City mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that Ganados has brought so much pride to the city located south of Cebu City.

“We [are still] proud of Gazini because she brought Talisay to the world stage,” said Gullas.

“To be in that position in the first place, and coming from the city of Talisay, is not a joke,” he added.

Gullas said that he will personally recommend to the city council to commend Ganados.

The Miss Universe 2019 crown was won by South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi.

Tunzi bested 89 other contenders for the crown in this prestigious beauty pageant.

First runner up was Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson while second runner-up was Mexico’s Sofia Aragon. /bmjo