Backyard poultry farm, piggery in Lapu-Lapu closed for operating without permits

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A backyard poultry farm and piggery in Barangays Mactan and Pajac respectively were closed by Mayor Junard Chan today, December 9, for operating without permits.

Chan visited the backyard poultry farm, which is owned by Dolores Osuyos at Sitio Ka Maria in Barangay Mactan, and closed the operation of Osuyos’ poultry farm.

The owner failed to secure a business permit for calendar year 2019, committed a Violation of Cease and Desist Order dated September 16, 2019, Violation of undertaking dated September 18, 2019, and failed to comply with the City Treasurer’s Order dated October 18, 2019.

The owner was not present when the closure order was implemented. The order, however, was received by its caretaker Ernesto Arpon.

Arpon said they had permits from DTI valid from May 30, 2019 to May 30, 2024 and a Sanitary permit that would expire on December 31, 2019.

The poultry has around 500 chickens to produce eggs, but some neighboring home also complained of the smell from the farm.

Aside from the poultry farm, the mayor’s team also closed a piggery at Sitio Pajac Proper, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City at past 11 a.m. on the same day.

Henry Sta. Teresa, who owned the piggery, resides in the sitio.

The team implemented the closure order after the owner failed to secure a business permit for calendar year 2019, committed a violation of City Ordinance No. 484-97 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Environmental and Sanitation Code of Lapu-Lapu City.

Sta. Teresa also did not comply with the Show Cause Order dated September 5, 2019.

Mayor Chan said they would not spare any business not complying the necessary permits from the city.

“We call on the businesses to comply with all the permits as we are already making it easy for you,” said Chan./dbs