Cebu City’s crime volume for past 10 months posts decline

CEBU CITY–The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) revealed that the crime volume had dropped by 16.2 percent during the first 10 months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

The CCPO reported that the total crime incidents from January to October reached 10,724, lower than the 12,800 registered in the same period last year.

In a report submitted to Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, CCPO officer-in-charge Giovanie Maines also noted that the crime clearance efficiency rate and the crime solution efficiency rate increased by 5.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, for the same period.

However, crimes classified under peace and order increased slightly from 7,904 in 2018 to 8,036 this year.

The increase was due to the rise in non-index crimes from 4,927 in 2018 to 5,991 this year.

Non-index crimes

Non-index crimes refer to illegal acts covered by special laws such as illegal logging and gambling or local ordinances. Physical injuries and reckless imprudence resulting in homicides and physical injuries are also considered non-index crimes.

The CCPO also reported that Cebu City’s public safety crime incidents dropped considerably from 4,896 last year to 2,688 this year.

Public safety crimes refer to reckless imprudence resulting to damage to property, among others.

On the other hand, index crimes went down from 2,977 last year to 2,045 this year.

Index crimes are crimes committed against persons or property such as murder, homicide, physical injury, carnapping, robbery, theft and rape.

“The factual result is a proof that CCPO has always been persistent in combatting crimes,” Maines pointed out.

He submitted the report in response to the request of the city council, through Resolution No. 15-1135-2019, to apprise them of CCPO’s preparedness in combatting lawlessness./dbs