SEA Games: Sibol grabs 2nd gold, rallies to beat Thailand in Dota II

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippines snagged another gold medal in esports in the Southeast Asian Games after Sibol’s valiant 3-2 stand against Thailand in the Dota II event.

Sibol lived up to its rallying cry, “Lakad Matatag,” holding on late to pull the rug from under a vaunted Thai squad in Monday night’s nail-biter at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Bryle Jacob ”CML” Alvizo, Van Jerico ”Van” Manalaysay, James Erice ”Erice” Guerra, Jun ”Bok” Kanehara, Marvin Salvador ”Boomy” Rushton, Mc Nicholson ”Mc” Villanueva, and John Anthony ”Natsumi” Vargas put together a spirited fight-back from a huge hole in the deciding match, engaging the foes in team clashes to deliver the second gold medal for the hosts.

Just like their compatriots at Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Sibol’s Dota II crew had to dig deep to frustrate a side that was flaunting world-class talent.

Two more gold medals will be up for grabs for the Nationals—Tekken 7 and Starcraft II—when the esports events enter its final playdate on Tuesday.