After SEA Games, Nica Garces motivated to win more medals for PH

PASIG CITY, Philippines —Bagging a bronze medal in her first Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) has served as a motivation for Cebuana Nica Garces to look forward to another stint in this biennial event.

“Since bronze ako nakuha, much motivating and mas nag look up ko sa next SEA Games na makakuha og gold, not just a bronze,” said the 20-year-old Cebuana jin.

(Since I got a bronze, I am much motivated and I look forward to getting the gold in the next SEA Games and not just a bronze.)

The Kyurogi darling of Cebu added to the bronze tally of the Philippines via the finweight class of the kyurogi event of the taekwondo competition on Monday, December 9, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Garces bowed to Thailand’s Julanan Khantikulanon, 13-8, in the semifinal round.

She advanced to the semifinals after routing Indonesia’s Prikasih Ni Kadek in the quarterfinals, 23-10.

Garces shared that before the game, her mindset was “to enjoy the experience and to try my very best in my match.”

The Cebuana jin admitted that she was really aiming for the gilt.

But she said that the experience she earned and the lessons she learned is more important than the medal.

“I was a bit disappointed but that’s what keeps me going also,” said Garces.

After SEA Games, there is no upcoming competition for Garces but she said that she will continue to train in preparation for next year’s competitions.

Garces is grateful to those who have supported her en route to the SEA Games.

“First of is sa amoang association PTA ilaha man jud gihatag ilang best support para sa amo. Sa school since always man jud sila nag provide sa amo og sakto nga tulong para sa among needs. Sa family nako, Cebu family, friends and teammates and coaches nako,” said Garces.

She is thankful to the Philippine Taekwondo Association for the support.

She also expressed her gratitude to XXX, family, friends, coaches and teammates in Cebu. / celr