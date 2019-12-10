Actor Miko Palanca passes away at 41

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Miko Palanca has passed away. He was 41.

Miko’s sister Erika Hocson confirmed the news Tuesday in a statement.

“We are extremely saddened and heartbroken by the sudden passing of our beloved brother, Miko Palanca. The whole family is grateful for the incredible outpour of love and support that has been coming in today,” a statement shared over Hocson’s Instagram stories read.

Palanca’s cause and date of death were not disclosed and the family requested privacy.

“As of now, we would like to respectfully request for privacy as we go through this very difficult time. Again, we appreciate all the love and support — thank you so much,” the statement said.

Hocson also mourned the death of Palanca by sharing a photo of them together captioned: “I love you. Didn’t say it enough. But I did. I do. So much.”

“I’m so glad I got to tell you how much I looked up to you growing up. Thank you Kuya,” she said.

Palanca rose to fame as part of ABS-CBN’s 1999 teen-oriented show “Tabing Ilog.”

He also appeared in ongoing television series “Ang Probinsyano” and “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit.”