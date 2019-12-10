Mandaue City requires veterinary clearance in business permit application for meat establishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City government has included veterinary clearance as a mandatory requirement before any establishment engaged in the meat trade will be issued or renewed a business permit.

This is after the city council has approved the ordinance authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas that seeks to regulate the entry of meat products in the city and requiring meat establishments to secure a veterinary clearance prior to operation.

Lumapas, who chairs the Committee on Market and Abattoir, said the measure was aimed at ensuring that all meat establishments in the city would be compliant with hygienic requirements.

He said the measure would also make sure that “meat operators/handlers slaughter, prepare, process, handle, pack or store or sell meat products properly in accordance with existing laws.”

“Prior to issuance of a business permit, a mandatory inspection at the establishment or place of business shall be instituted by an authorized veterinary inspector or meat control officer from the City Veterinary Services Office,” Section 2 of the ordinance reads.

The new ordinance makes the veterinary clearance, which will be issued after the mandatory inspection, a prerequisite when a person is applying for a sanitary permit at the City Health Office.

Dr. Karen Mirelles of the Mandaue City Veterinary Office also said implementing the ordinance would also help them deter the entry and distribution of meat that might be infected with the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

Cebu province is currently imposing a total ban against all pork and pork-related products from Luzon until June 2020 due to the ongoing ASF situation there./dbs