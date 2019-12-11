Tagle’s new post may boost his chances of becoming pope

MANILA, Philippines — A former envoy to the Holy See has expressed belief that the chance of Manila archbishop, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, of becoming the first Filipino Pope may have been boosted with his new appointment to a top Vatican post.

“Speaking in practical terms and the ways of the world, of course, he will be more known by those electing the Pope. Although he is already known, he will be further known,” said former Philippine ambassador to the Vatican Henrietta de Villa in an interview with reporters.

“And with all the good things he will be able to do, I am sure his value to the universal Church will be seen,”she added.

Pope Francis appointed Tagle on Sunday as the new prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, which is one of the nine departments in the Roman Curia.