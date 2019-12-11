Cebuanos in SEA Games: 18 golds, 17 silvers, 22 bronze medals

PASIG CITY, Philippines—Cebuanos have contributed a total of 18 gold medals, 17 silver and 22 bronze medals to the historic overall 149-117-119 medal tally of Team Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG), which will have its closing ceremonies on Wednesday afternoon, December 11, 2019, at the New Clark City (NCC) Athletics Stadium.

Adding to their gold medal contribution in the final two days of competition were Team Adroit Dota, cue artist Rubilen Amit, and cagers June Mar Fajardo and Greg Salughter.

Team Adroit manned by John Anthony Vargas, Bryle Jacob Alvizo, Marvin Salvador Rushton, Jun Kanehara and MC Nicholson Villanueva with subs James Erice Guerra and Van Jerico Manalaysay clinched the gold medal in the DOTA 2 (PC) Mixed event of eSports. They won over Thailand, 3-2.

This is the first time that eSports is included in the SEAG.

Amit, who holds the distinction of being the first Filipina to become a world pool champion, added her second gold medal in this 30th SEAG via the 9-Ball Pool Doubles Women, wherein she partnered with Chezka Centeno in defeating Indonesia, 7-0.

The last Cebuanos to hand in a gilt were June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter who helped the Gilas win their 18th SEAG gold medal in basketball via a 115-81 demolition of Thailand.

Also wrapping up their performances with bronze medals were jin Nica Garces, tanker Jasmine Alkhaldi and takraw players Jean Marie Sucalit, Lhaina Lhiell Mangubat and Rheyjey Ortouste.

Garces, a first timer in this SEAG edition, clinched a bronze medal in the finweight division of the kyurogi event of the taekwondo competition.

Garces bowed to Thailand’s Julanan Khantikulanon, 13-8, in the semifinal round.

She advanced to the semifinals after routing Indonesia’s Prikasih Ni Kadek in the quarterfinals, 23-10.

Alkhaldi, for her part, clinched her seventh bronze medal via the 100-meter butterfly.

Takraw players Sucalit and Mangubat helped the Philippine team to a bronze finish in the regu women’s while Ortouste did the same in the men’s division.

Here’s the list of medalists for Cebu:

Gold

1. Dexler Bolambao – gold, arnis (Bantamweight/55kgs and less, full contact live stick)

2. Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda – 3 gold, dancesport (Samba, Rumba, Chacha)

3. Metudio Suico (PHI Team) – gold, sepak takraw (hoops takraw)

4. Jean Marie Sucalit (PHI Team) – gold, sepak takraw (hoops takraw)

5. Margielyn Didal – 2 gold, skateboarding (game of skate, street skate)

6. Daniel Lederman – gold, skateboarding (game of skate)

7. Kiyomi Watanabe – gold, judo (-63kgs)

8. James Deiparine – gold, swimming (100m breaststroke)

9. Daniela Reggie de la Pisa – gold, rhythmic gymnastics (hoop)

10. Rubilen Amit – 2 gold, billiards (9-Ball pool singles women, 9-Ball pool doubles women)

11. Lois Kaye “LK” Go – gold, golf (PHI Team, women’s matchplay)

12. Team Adroit Dota – gold, eSports (Dota)

13. June Mar Fajardo – gold, basketball (5×5)

14. Greg Slaughter – gold, basketball (5×5)

15. Isaac Bacarisas (PHI baseball coach) – gold

Silver

1. Andrew Kim Remolino – silver, triathlon

2. Niño Surban – silver, cycling (mountainbike cross country)

3. John Fabuar Ceniza – silver, weightlifting (55kgs)

4. Jude Oliver Marie Rodriguez – silver, arnis (featherweight full contact live stick)

5. Elreen Ann Ando – silver, weightlifting (64-kgs)

6. Ditto Nestor Dinopol – silver, shooting (mixed benchrest air rifle)

7. Mary Joy Tabal – silver, athletics (marathon women’s)

8. Sherwin Managil – silver, obstacle course racing

9. Rinna Babanto – 2 silver, taekwondo (mixed poomsae, team women’s poomsae)

10. Aidaine Laxa – silver, taekwondo (team women’s poomsae)

11. Rubilen Amit – silver, billiards (10-Ball pool women’s singles)

12. Jasmine Alkhaldi – 2 silver, swimming (4x100m freestyle, 4x100m medley relay)

13. Raphael Trinidad – silver, wakeboard

14. Aiumi Ono (team captain PHI Women’s Rugby) – silver, rugby 7s women’s

15. James Deiparine – silver, swimming (50m breaststroke)

16. Jerome Bacarisas – silver, softball (PHI Team)

Bronze

1. Hannah Marie Fonacier (PHI Team) – bronze, water polo women’s

2. Jasmine Alkhaldi – 7 bronze, swimming (100m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay, 100m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly)

3. Warren Kiamco – bronze, billiards (9-Pool doubles men’s)

4. RheyJey Ortouste – 2 bronze, sepak takraw (doubles men’s, regu)

5. Cherry Ann Rondina and Floremel Rodriguez – bronze, beach volleyball (women’s)

6. Edmar Bonono and James Buytrago – bronze, beach volleyball (men’s)

7. Alexis Sy – bronze, bowling (team women’s)

8. Daniela Reggie de la Pisa – 2 bronze, rhythmic gymnastics (ball, clubs),

9. Sarah Pangilinan – bronze, karatedo (kata)

10. Kiyomi Watanabe – bronze, judo (team women’s)

11. Larry Avila – bronze, shooting (mixed metallic silhouette air rifle)

12. Jonel Carcueva – bronze, cycling (road race team event)

13. Nica Garces – bronze, taekwondo (kyurogi, -46kgs finweight division)

14. Jean Marie Sucalit – bronze, sepak takraw (regu women’s)

15. Lhaina Lhiell Mangubat – bronze, sepak takraw (regu women’s)

/bmjo