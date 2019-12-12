Presyo Merkado: All the things you can do with lemons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They say when life gives you lemons, you have to make lemonade.

But when you have several lemons at home, it’s not just lemonade that you can make!

Lemons are versatile citrus fruits that can do wonders with your health and your home.

Here are more ways you can use lemons:

Makes hair shine. One pro tip is to rinse your hair with lemon juice after shampooing. It will make your hair shine. Just mix lemon juice with about eight ounces of warm water.

Drives bad odor away. Smelly garbage cans? Toss your lemon peels inside your trash bins to improve the odor and cleanliness.

Cures sore throat. Suffering from bad breath or sore throat? Just gargle some lemon juice!

Cleans microwave oven. Deep clean your microwave oven by placing slices of lemon in a bowl of water and then microwave for six to 10 minutes. Use a wash cloth or paper towel to clean the microwave. Do this at home!

Relieves upset stomach. Upset stomach can be relieved by sucking on a lemon.

At the Carbon Public Market, lemons are sold for only P10 each.

Any other suggestions on how you can utilize lemons at home aside from making them into lemonade?