Palace hails SEA Games competitors: You are all winners

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a few snafus that marred the start of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the country, Malacañang hailed the camaraderie and sportsmanship of participating athletes in the biennial athletic meet.

“The Palace congratulates all the athletes and their support staff. All of you did a wonderful job giving pride and honor to your respective countries. Your very presence here alone means you are all winners,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo lauded the Philippine delegation for emerging as overall champion of the regional sports meet, with a record-breaking 149 gold medals.

“As we officially hand over the hosting chores of the 2021 SEA Games to Vietnam today, we look back at the high emotions, the broken records, the blood, sweat and tears of our athletes and their coaches,” Panelo said.

He said everyone “witnessed harmony, camaraderie and sportsmanship prevailing among countries in Southeast Asia, not to mention the mesmerizing performances in the opening ceremonies and the jovial infectious mood that engulfed the thousands of attendees.”

“We are happy in the Philippines not only because all participating countries secured medals but for the other reason that their athletes will be bringing wonderful and unforgettable memories with them to their homes,” added Panelo.

In a statement, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said: We are all winners in our own right because we all embody the spirit of sportsmanship and we share the singular vision of being one big regional community.”

He also hailed Filipino athletes: You have shown that Filipinos are topnotch athletes and you have made us and all of our countrymen around the world proud of your excellent achievements.”

