Cebu City Government to give cash incentives to SEA Games medalists from Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A gold medalist from Cebu City in the recently-concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games is set to receive a total cash incentive of P950,000.

This after the Cebu City government through the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will also be giving a cash incentive to the Cebu City athletes who bagged medals in the 30th SEAG.

Cebuanos and Cebu-based athletes accounted for 19 gold medals, 17 silver and 23 bronze medals of the Philippines total medal tally of 149-117-121.

The Philippines hosted the biennial multi-sporting event from November 30, 2019 to December 11, 2019.

This is the second time that the Philippines finished overall champions in the SEA Games. The first was in 2005 when it also hosted the biennial event.

According to CCSC chairman Edward Hayco, the Cebu City government, led by Mayor Edwardo Labella, will give a cash incentive of P100,000 to those who bagged a gold medal.

The silver medalists will get P50,000 while the bronze medalists will get P25,000.

Only athletes who are from Cebu City will be able to receive their incentives.

To get their cash incentive, the Cebu City medalists can go to the CCSC office located inside the Cebu City Sports Center and look for Jeannette L. Tura.

For more information on how to get their incentives, Tura can be contacted via mobile phone no. 09163465298 or via landline no. (032) 5208839. Or, by email, [email protected]

The cash incentive from the Cebu City government will be on top of the financial incentives from the Philippine government under Republic Act (RA) 10699, known as the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

The gold medal in the SEA Games is worth P300,000; a silver medal P150,000 and a bronze will entitle the athlete P60,000.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino has also committed to match the financial reward under RA 10699.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has also announced that the Office of the President will be adding to the cash incentives with the gold medalists to get P250,000, P150,000 for the silver medalists and P100,000 for the bronze medalists.

The incentive from the Office of the President will be handed to the SEAG medalists when they make a courtesy call to President Duterte on December 18, 2019 at the Malacanan Palace. /bmjo