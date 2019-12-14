Cebu City police nab 2 HVTs with almost P4.2 M worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man and a woman from Cebu City will have to spend Christmas in jail after they were arrested for the possession of almost P4.2 million worth of suspected shabu in separate buy-bust operations held Friday night, December 13, and shortly after midnight today, December 14.

Police Major John Kareen Escober, chief of the Pardo Police Station, said that tips coming from previously arrested drug suspects and the cooperation of some residents of Sitio Tugas in Barangay Basak Pardo led to the arrest of Niño Cabiso, 37.

Escobar said they recovered 521 grams of suspected shabu worth around P3.5 million from the suspect’s residence, but they are yet to identified Cabiso’s supplier of illegal drugs.

They do not also discount the possibility that he belongs to a drug syndicate the reason for his ample supply of shabu, he said.

Escober said that Cabiso, who is considered a high value target, is able to dispose at least 200 grams of shabu per week.

A previously arrested drug suspected pointed at Cabiso as his supplier of illegal drugs.

Escober said that some residents in Sitio Tugas also helped them locate Cabiso, whom they placed under surveillance for a week, before they planned the buy-bust operation.

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, personnel from the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police office (CCPO) also arrested Jennifer Jaca, 40, in her residence in Sitio Mahayahay in Barangay Calamba.

Police Major Randy Caballes, CIB head, said they confiscated 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680, 000 from the suspect’s home.

Caballes said that Jaca is considered a high value target in the regional level.

He said that they continue to look for her supplier of illegal drugs. / dcb