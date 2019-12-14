Lear Corp donates school supplies to over 800 pupils of Sabang ES in Olango Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As part of its annual community outreach program, Lear Corporation recently provided educational assistance worth P1.3 million to pupils of the Sabang Elementary School (SES) in Olango Island.

The managers and employees distributed starter kits containing basic school supplies, backpacks, umbrellas and tumblers to all the 860 pupils. Thirteen television sets were donated to Grades 3, 4, 5 and 6 classes along with 23 water dispensers which will be placed in every classroom. SES has 10 buildings with 21 classrooms, five of which were divided into two to address the shortage in classrooms.

All these interventions aim to address the lack of school supplies and help improve the academic performance of pupils.

Since 2012, Lear Corporation has been carrying out their community outreach project as part of their corporate social responsibility program for Cebu’s public schools. In partnership with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), Lear Corporation has supported seven elementary schools through its Adopt-a-School Program.

“Education is one area close to the heart of Lear because we firmly believe that we need to support our students in getting access to quality education as they are our future leaders. That is why most of our corporate social responsibility projects are geared towards the improvement of school facilities, provision of teachers’ kits, school supplies and hygiene kits to students. This is what Lear Adopt-a-School Program is all about,” said Lear Corporation’s HR Director Amabel Abella during the turnover of school supplies and facilities.

Also present during the turnover were Lear Corporation’s Operations Director Gareth Hughes, Compensation and Benefits Manager Marife Biol, Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Superintendent Wilfreda Bongalos, Public School District Supervisor for District 9 Eduardo Ursal and Sabang Elementary School Principal Leandra Aclan.

“CSR is a key foundation of Lear’s business ethic. For Lear, we take the ‘R’ or “Responsibility” very seriously. The Philippine people make a huge and valued contribution to Lear every day through their hard work, skill and commitment. With this in our minds, it gives us great pleasure to be able to perform our duty of care within the local community and through our work with Sabang Elementary School. This is by helping and assisting in the development of the next generation of Philippine citizens. As we believe in Lear, “Together we win,” said Hughes.

Lear Corporation has been a member company of PBSP since 2015. / dcb