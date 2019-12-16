De Leon: At least 10 men behind Bayawan ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Negros Oriental are looking for at least 10 men who are believed to be behind the ambush which killed two individuals and wounded two others in Bawayan City on Saturday night, December 14.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the suspects have already been identified and are now the subject of an ongoing hot pursuit operation.

However, he said that the filing of murder charges against them will have to wait until they are arrested.

De Loen said that they already have witnesses who will prepared to testify in court against these suspects.

He expressed confidence that policemen in Negros Oriental will be able to arrest all of the 10 suspects within the week.

Kalamtukan Barangay Captain Johnny Condez and 16-year-old Danny Marata Jr. where killed during the Saturday night ambush. Danny Marata Sr., the boy’s father, and a certain Edilito Magbanua were also injured.

Police said the assailants hid in a nearby sugarcane plantation as they waited for an opportunity to fire at their targets.

De Leon said that ambush was an indication of the proliferation of loose firearms in Negros Oriental. Cartridges that were recovered from the crime scene were found to be unregistered.

The PRO-7 director said that he already directed Police Colonel Julian Entoma, head of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), to implement an intensified campaign against loose firearms in the province as a crime deterrence.

He said that the campaign is also expected to encourage gun owners to have their firearms registered with the Firearms Explosives Security Service Agency and Guards Supervisory Section in Central Visayas (Fessags-7).

“They (owners of loose firearms) will be accountable for that violation,” he said. / dcb