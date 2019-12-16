PB passes P40M SB2 to fund yearend bonuses of Capitol employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Board passed during their session today, December 16, the P40 million Supplemental Budget No. 2 that will complete the needed allocation for the release of the yearend bonuses of its over 2, 000 regular and casual employees.

SB 2 was passed on first, second and final reading during the PB’s final session for the year, held a week before the Christmas break.

With the approval of SB 2, Capitol employees are now assured of bonuses amounting to a total of P30, 000 each. This is broken down as follows: Capitol employees Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) – P15, 000; service recognition incentive (SRI) – P10,000; and productivity enhancement incentive (PEI) – P5,000.

An allocation of at least P8 million for the release of the PEI was already include in the 2019 budget. The P40 million SB 2 will be spent on the employees SRI and CNA respectively.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the release of the P10, 000 SRI based on Administrative Order N0. 9 which he signed earlier.

On Monday, December 9, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also signed a CNA with officers of the Provincial Employees Association of Cebu (Peace) that will allow the release of the P15, 000 signing bonus.

The CNA embodies negotiated terms between the provincial government and PEACE or the Capitol’s employees’ group to cover employer-employee agreements that are not fixed by labor laws such as the release of yearend bonuses.

Capitol employees already received their P5, 000 PEI which was included in their December 15 payout. They are set to receive another P25, 000 from their SRI and CNA before December 25.

The provincial government is set to have its Christmas party for regular, casual and outsourced employees on December 20. / dcb