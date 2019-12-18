Lapu jail donates tumblers to children of PDLs as part of advocacy against single use plastics

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Jail gave reusable tumblers to the children of the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) on Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019, as part of its advocacy against single use plastics.

The tumblers were given during the facility’s celebration of its family day and Christmas party.

A hundred metal tumblers were distributed to 100 children. They were also given free snacks and P50 each.

According to Jail Warden, Jail Superintendent Jessie Calumpang, the “Tumbler of Hope” aims to educate children about the ill-effects of plastic trash to the environment.

He said he hopes that the children will use these tumblers when they go to school, and avoid using single use plastics such as plastic bottles.

“We educate them on environmental conservation and protection of the earth by using reusable containers,” said Calumpang. “Our aim is to provide sustainable advocacy to save mother earth.”

The project was held in partnership with the Pickup Truck Club and noted environmentalist Tony Galon. /bmjo