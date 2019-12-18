Where to go in Cebu during the holiday season

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pasko na Sugbo!

Cebu has this special magic that goes with the yuletide season — the lights seem to shine brighter and people seem to have this desire to give more and enjoy more during this time.

As for the tourists, this is a time of year to experience Christmas in Cebu — its flavors, sights and sounds bring a certain allure that makes it one of the top holiday destinations in the country today.

For visitors and for Cebuanos themselves, who want to enjoy Cebu City particularly or to visit possible tourist sites in Metro Cebu and the province, here’s a quick guide on what places to visit during the holidays:

Basilica del Santo Niño— a place of worship and heritage. Just a month before its grand celebration in January, the Basilica is the best place for the family to hear Mass on Christmas Day and to just thank Señor Santo Niño of the many gifts that have come your way. And just outside the Basilica is the Magellan’s Cross, which is a perfect spot for a photo shoot with the family.

Food stalls— food is everywhere in Cebu during the holidays. From street food down to the famous lechon, name it all and you have it. In Cebu City, you can go downtown to the night markets and go to food bazaars where you can enjoy and hangout with family and friends.

Visit the giant Christmas tree— yes! Visit that biggest Christmas tree in the middle of the Fuente rotunda that is the best marker for the Cebuanos that the season of Christmas is here! Visit the rotunda and experience more food stalls offering food and a lot of things that would make your Christmas merrier.

Beaches— what’s a Filipino holiday without a trip to the beach, right? Cebu is overflowing with beautiful beaches, and it would make your holidays even special once you set foot on any beach around Cebu. Just enjoy the sun, sand and the time you have with your family and friends.

Heritage tour— from Museo Sugbo to Casa Gorordo, to Yap-Sandiego Ancestral house and to the other museums or monuments you can visit here in Cebu, it would feel like you are getting to know more about Cebu or knowing Cebu in a deeper level. This can make Christmas more meaningful to you.

These are just few of the things that a tourist or a Cebuano can do during the holidays — our suggestions to make your Christmas, a memorable one.

So … Magsadya na kita mga Sugboanon! /dbs