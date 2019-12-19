Police down two robbery suspects, arrest cohort in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two robbery suspects were killed while their colleague was arrested in a shootout with police along M. Ceniza Street in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City shortly after midnight on Thursday December 19, 2019.

The downed suspects were identified as Noe Sungahid and Marlon Manalo Carlo, both from Barangay Pahina Central in Cebu City. Another suspect, identified as Arjie Sumatra , 24, of Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City, was also arrested during the encounter.

Police Staff Sergeant Richard Tobillo, investigator-on-case from the Casuntingan Police Station, said the police was alerted of the robbery when a police mobile patrol passed by a woman shouting for help along ML Quezon Street in Barangay Maguikay.

The woman, later identified as Johnlyn Collano, residing in Barangay Maguikay, immediately told the police that she was just robbed by three men on board a motorcycle.

Police took the woman into the mobile patrol and went after the suspects. They managed to catch up with the suspects in M. Ceniza Street but as the police approached them, one of the suspects fired towards them, resulting to a graze wound on one of the policeman, whose identity has yet to be verified.

A shootout then ensued between police and the suspects, which resulted to the death of Sungahid and Carlo. Sumatra took the gun of his companions and tried to run away but police caught up with him and recovered the .38 pistol with live ammunition.

Police also recovered from the suspects the shoulder bag stolen from the victim, Collano.

Sumatra is currently detained at the Casuntingan Police Station pending the filing of charges. /bmjo