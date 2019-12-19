Close to P8 million worth of illegal drugs confiscated in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Two separate drug operation by the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office yielded a total of P7,922,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs late Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rudolf Oriol, chief of the CIB, told CDN Digital that they conducted a follow-up buy bust drug operation in Mambaling, Cebu City that resulted to the arrest of Emy Luna Maitim.

Recovered from Maitim was 700 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P4,760,000 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

Another operation was conducted along Zuellig Avenue in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City shortly after that led to the arrest of Ronald Malgar, 28, from Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

This operation was also a follow-up to an arrest made on three suspects from Barangay Casili, Mandaue City also on Wednesday evening.

Recovered from Malgar was 465 grams of suspected shabu worth P3,162,000 based on DDB value.

According to Oriol, the arrested suspects had been in the police drug watchlist in their respective areas.

Malgar will be filed with appropriate charges in Mandaue while Maitim who is detained at Mambaling Police Station will be chatged in Cebu City.

The confiscated illegal drugs were immediately submitted to PNP Crime Laboratory for examination and custody. /bmjo