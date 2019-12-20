Man shot dead by motorcycle-riding men in Consolacion

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | December 20,2019 - 09:26 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 46-year-old man was shot dead along the road in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town, Cebu, past 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Police Corporal Richie Gilleran, Consolacion Municipal Police Station investigator, identified the victim as Rufini Barba, from the same area of incident.

Gilleran said they were yet to identify the assailants who boarded a motorcycle and immediately fled the area after killing Barba.

Barba was reported to have been standing near the road when the suspects arrived and rained gunfire on him.

Gilleran said at least 10 empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol were found in the area of crime.

Based on the record of the responding Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) group, Barba sustained wounds on the different parts of his body including one on his head and face, said Gilleran.

Gilleran said they were still determining the motive behind the killing./elb