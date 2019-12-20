MCIA to remove domestic airport’s initial security screening

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Initial security screening at the domestic airport of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be permanently removed starting Christmas week.

In an interview with Lawyer Steve Dicdican, MCIA general manager, SAID the move will address long queues at the airport brought about by the increased number of passengers because of the holiday season.

Around 20 percent of the one million passengers average per month is the expected increase this Chritmas season.

“We see the need to cut the time in the security screening to avoid delay of the passengers but still ensure security,” said Dicdican.

He said they will augment security checks at the final security screening through in-line checks and portable X-ray machines.

He said the entire airport, including its perimeter fences, had almost been done with the installation of more closed-circuit television (CCTV) to cover all angles for security purposes.

He said most airports outside the country and in Manila recently only had one and final security screening.

The Terminal 2 is already implementing the one security screening check since it was opened, said Dicdican.

He said the security and screening checks of the airport falls under their responsibility. /dbs