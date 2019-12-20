Zapatera village chief to seek DILG opinion before heeding suspension

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Zapatera Barangay Captain Francisco Benedicto, who was served a 60-day suspension for various allegations, said he will seek the advice of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) before he steps down from office.

The suspension order was served to Benedicto by the city lawyers on Friday, December 20, at the Zapatera barangay hall.

But the village chief said he wants to know the opinion of DILG regarding the case and the Council’s conduct of investigation over the allegations against him.

Should the DILG order him to step down, he said he would gladly do so.

“I was not given due process. Some of the cases here have already been tackled by the Ombudsman. The Ombudsman affirmed the termination of the casual employees,” said Benedicto.

Benedicto was suspended by the Cebu City Council for various allegations.

Benedicto is facing allegations of illegally terminating four barangay personnel, appointing new personnel without the concurrence of the barangay council, removing the biometrics at the barangay hall to prevent personnel from logging in to report to work, padlocking the barangay hall, sexually harassing a barangay secretary, and refusing to sign the checks for payment of honoraria.

He is also facing complaints for graft and corruption for various cases including allegedly asking the barangay treasurer to release the honoraria of tanods who do not report for duty and not issuing official receipts for rental of the bus and gyms.

The village chief denied the allegations and said the complainants wanted him out of the position so they could take over the barangay.

Some of the complainants are barangay councilors from an opposing party.

“Ako ni atubangon ning kaso. (I will face this case.) And then I will rest for 60 days, then I will be back energized. To my friends, do not worry, I am confident I will come out as winner,” said the village chief.

While he is awaiting the opinion of the DILG, Benedicto said would continue to look after Zapatera to serve his duties as the village chief. /dbs