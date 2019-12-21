Rainy Christmas as tropical depression passes through Visayas region

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is going to be a rainy Christmas as the weather bureau announced that a tropical depression (TD) is expected to pass through the Visayas region between December 24 and 25.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Visayas (Pagasa Visayas) said the low pressure area (LPA) initially monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has turned into a TD around 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Netherlene Salitrero, weather specialist at Pagasa Visayas, said the TD is found 1,855 km east of Mindanao, skirting the PAR.

Once it enters PAR, it will be named TD Ursula.

The TD is currently moving west at a rate of 40 kilometers per hour (kph) with a strength of 40 kph and gustiness of 60 kph.

“The tropical depression is expected to landfall at the Caraga region or Eastern Visayas between December 24 to 25. It is expected to become stronger and is most likely to become a tropical storm,” said Salitrero.

Pagasa urged the public to travel earlier than the expected arrival of the TD as gale warnings may be raised as early as Monday evening, December 23, 2019.

Once gale warnings will be raised, sea travel may be suspended by the Philippine Coast Guard.

Salitrero also warned the public against flashflood and flooding.

Aside from the TD being monitored outside the PAR, another LPA is hovering near the area of Eastern Surigao.

But Pagasa said it only slightly affects the weather condition in the Visayas region.

Rains are still expected in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas until Sunday, December 22, 2019. / celr