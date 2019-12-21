Presyo Merkado: Baguio beans for healthy bones, hair and skin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Baguio beans, or just green beans, are mostly enjoyed as a stir-fried or sautéed dish mixed with ground pork.

It is a simple dish that Filipino families share in any meal throughout the day.

For convenient cooking, you can purchased pre-sliced Baguio beans at any public market. At the Carbon Public Market, sliced Baguio beans are sold at P40 per kilo. You can just go home, wash them properly and you are ready to cook a Sunday lunch dish for the entire family to savor.

There are many ways to cook sautéed Baguio beans with pork. But you might want to try adding tomatoes to the dish after you sauté the pork in garlic and onion. Add in the Baguio beans and season with fish sauce, black pepper and salt to taste.

The dish is best paired with white rice. If you’re concerned about your sugar intake, you may opt to pair with corn grits.

Baguio beans are rich in Vitamin K, Vitamin C, folate and dietary fiber for healthy bones, hair and skin. / celr