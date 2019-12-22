IN PHOTOS: Norman Castillo and P6.8-M illegal drugs in red envelopes

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — It is three days before Christmas and the joint forces of drug enforcement authorities in Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental have their eyes set on arresting individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

On Sunday, December 22, at 5:45 a.m., authorities arrested Norman Castillo, a resident of Sitio Calabnugan in Sibulan town who is known as a bodegero, the trusted delivery man between the drug lord and drug pushers.

The odd part was that the illegal drugs, worth P6.8 million worth, were placed inside red envelopes which were wrapped with white tape for added protection. The envelopes were placed inside a red shopping bag.

The inventory of the illegal drugs seized from Castillo ran for two hours.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilfred Alarcon, chief of the Dumaguete City Police Station, said they conducted a series of operations since August 2019 in time with the major events in the city and province.

Below are the photos of Castillo’s arrest:

