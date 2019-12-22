IN PHOTOS: Norman Castillo and P6.8-M illegal drugs in red envelopes

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — It is three days before Christmas and the joint forces of drug enforcement authorities in Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental have their eyes set on arresting individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.
On Sunday, December 22, at 5:45 a.m., authorities arrested Norman Castillo, a resident of Sitio Calabnugan in Sibulan town who is known as a bodegero, the trusted delivery man between the drug lord and drug pushers.
The odd part was that the illegal drugs, worth P6.8 million worth, were placed inside red envelopes which were wrapped with white tape for added protection. The envelopes were placed inside a red shopping bag.
The inventory of the illegal drugs seized from Castillo ran for two hours.
Lieutenant Colonel Wilfred Alarcon, chief of the Dumaguete City Police Station, said they conducted a series of operations since August 2019 in time with the major events in the city and province.
Below are the photos of Castillo’s arrest:
This is Norman Castillo, 29, a resident of Barangay Calabnugan in Sibulan town, located around 28 kilometers from Dumaguete City, the capital of Negros Oriental. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
On Sunday, December 22, police arrest Norman Castillo in a buy-bust operation conducted around 5:45 a.m. by the joint forces of the Provincial Intelligence Branch/Special Operations Group of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office, City Drug Enforcement Unity of the Dumaguete Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
Lieutenal Colonel Wilfred Alarco, chief of the Dumaguete City Police Station, says Norman Castillo is known as a bodegero, the trusted man of the drug lord to distribute the illegal substance to drug retailers or pushers. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
The illegal drugs are carefully wrapped inside these red envelopes, known as ang pao or hong bao. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
The red envelopes, containing illegal drugs, are placed inside this red shopping bag. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
Authorities conduct an inventory of the illegal drugs seized from Norman Castillo. One kilo of methamphetamine (shabu) were seized from Castillo. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
Lieutenant Colonel Wilfred Alarco, chief of Dumaguete City Police Station, says it took two hours for them to finish the inventory because the illegal drugs were carefully wrapped and taped inside the red envelopes. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
Curious onlookers check the commotion in Barangay Camanjac where Norman Castillo was arrested by police with P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in his possession. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
Lieutenant Colonel Wilfred Alarcon, chief of Dumaguete City Police Station, says they conduct illegal drug operations in time for major events in Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental. | CDND PHOTO / Florence Baesa
