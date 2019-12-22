HVTs busted in Cebu City: 18-year-old man, mom of two toddlers caught with P500K shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two high value targets (HVT) including a mother of two toddlers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations at dawn of December 22, 2019 in two barangays in Cebu City.

The first to fall was 18-year-old Ahron John Subingsubing from Sitio Acasia, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Subingsubing was arrested along the road in Tres De Abril St, Barangay Pahina San Nicolas, here.

An estimated 25 grams of suspected shabu worth P170,000 was confiscated from his possession by the police officers of the San Nicolas Police Station.

Police Major Paul Kenneth Albotra, San Nicolas police chief, said that Subingsubing was allegedly the suspect of a murder incident that happened last month.

However, Albotra said they were still verifying the validity of the information, which came from a previously arrested person who told police where to find Subingsubing.

Albotra said Subingsubing could allegedly dispose at least 300 grams of suspected shabu in a week around Cebu City.

Also at dawn in Dumaguete City, police also arrested a man with P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu.

In Cebu City at past 3 a.m. in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, San Nicolas police station officers conducted another buy-bust operation, which led to the arrest of Mary Joy Quitara, 30, from Sitio Indiana, Barangay T. Padilla.

An estimated P340,000 worth of suspected shabu weighing 50 grams was confiscated from Quitara’s possession.

According to Albotra, Quitara was from Bohol and was only renting a room in the city with her two children, a 1 year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

Albotra said that Quitara was also believed to be able to dispose 300 grams of drugs around the city in a week and she would usually deliver it in bulk.

He said they did not discount the possibility that Quitara was involved in a bigger drug syndicate, but they would have to conduct further investigation to verify their suspicion.

The two suspects were detained at the San Nicolas police station detention cell pending the filing of illegal possession and peddling of illegal drugs charges./dbs