Talisay police chief aims for zero casualty on stray bullets this Christmas and New Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Police Station has intensified its roving patrols in the city to warn the public against indiscriminate firing during the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, told CDN Digital that one of their goals this holiday season is to have zero casualty on stray bullets that have been caused by indiscriminate firing.

Pelare disclosed that based on statistics, there were more children who were victims of stray bullets in the previous years, which prompted him to include in their plans to look out for those who owns firearms and warn them not to use it during the Christmas and New Year’s day celebrations.

He said that they do not only heighten their campaign against drug personalities and robbers this holiday season, which has been the directive of the regional director, but also give attention to the possible use of firearms as substitute to firecrackers.

“We want to make sure nga walay ma biktima og stray bullets (that there will be no victims of stray bullets),” said Pelare.

Pelare added that aside from their information drive to warn the public to not fire their guns, they also conducted more Oplan Limpyo operations, which most of the time resulted to the arrest of high-value target drug personalities.

Pelare said their station is determined to prevent a possible increase of drug entry and distribution in Talisay City in accordance to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas’ (PRO-7’s) directive to heighten security in Cebu as there might be an influx of drug use and trade, as well as robbery cases, in view of the holiday season and the coming Sinulog Festival.

“Related man gud kaayo ang illegal drugs ug ang crime. Kung mag sige tag dakop og illegal drugs, ang imohang gidakop pud ana is ang mga possible robbers and thieves,” said Pelare.

(The use of illegal drugs is related to committing crimes. If we continue to arrest illegal drug personalities, we are also arresting possible robbers and thieves.)/elb