Signal No. 1 up in 11 areas as ‘Ursula’ landfall expected in Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Signal No. 1 was hoisted over 11 areas as Tropical Storm Ursula is expected to make landfall in Eastern Visayas, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 8 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that TCWS No. 1 was raised over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and the Surigao del Sur municipalities of Burgos, Sta. Monica, San Isidro, San Benito, Del Carmen, Pilar, Dapa, General Luna and Socorro.

TCWS No. 1 may also be raised over Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte and mainland Surigao del Norte, Pagasa said.

According to the state weather bureau, Ursula was last spotted at 900 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Ursula packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The tropical storm was also monitored moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

Pagasa said that before it makes landfall over Eastern Visayas either Tuesday afternoon or evening, Ursula may further intensify into a severe tropical storm.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, moderate to heavy rains may be experienced in Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected in Quezon province and the rest of Visayas, Bicol region and Surigao del Norte.

