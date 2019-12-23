Despite ceasefire, implementation of law enforcement to continue 

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–Two military commanders in Negros Oriental, Northern Mindanao and the Caraga Region will abide with the declaration of the 15-day ceasefire between the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines/National Democratic Front/New People’s Army (CPP/NPA/NDF).

Major General Franco Nemesio Gacal, commander of the 4th Infantry ( Diamond) Division, and Colonel Noel Baluyan of the 302nd Infantry (Achiever) Brigade, said they will abide with the 15-day holiday ceasefire.

Gacal, in a statement, said they will temporarily stop combat operations against the NPAs in their hideouts but will continue to be on the watch.

“Our combat units will not stop in performing other functions to ensure the safety and protection of our men, installations and the community in general. The declared ceasefire does not suspend law enforcement functions and other security operations of the government. The AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) in Northern Mindanao and Caraga is fully committed of protecting the people and securing our communities,” Gacal said.

On the other hand in an interview with CDN Digital, Baluyan clarified that there will be no withdrawal of troops who are now on the ground.

With the declaration of ceasefire, Baluyan said only combat operations will be suspended until January 7, 2020.

“Yung implementation, or law enforcement will continue. We will support the PNP (Philippine National Police) in implementing the law. Yung ceasefire para sa armed group ng CPP/NPA,” Baluyan said.

Moreover, Baluyan said he hope the rebels will abide with the ceasefire and discontinue their hostile activities relative to the 51st founding anniversary of the CPP on December 26.

“The unilateral ceasefire is part of the confidence building measure. Pinapakita lang ng ating gobierno, lalong lalo na sa ating commander-in-chief, yung kanyang pagnanasa sa peace,” Baluyan said.

According to Baluyan he is confident that the Christmas season will be peaceful following the declaration of the unilateral ceasefire.

“Nanawagan din kami from the AFP, 302nd infantry battalion down to the smallest unit sa area of responsibility, sa mga kapatid natin na NPA na susundun ang ceasefire para mapayapa ang pasko. Basta kami fully support sa mga ganitong arrangement,” Baluyan said. /bmjo