42-year-old woman, partner nabbed for drugs 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A 42-year-old woman who was listed as a regional high-value target (HVT), was arrested by San Nicolas police in a buy-and-bust operation conducted along A. Lopez Street, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City Monday night, December 23 2019.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of the San Nicolas Police station, identified the suspects as Jinky Entera, the subject of the operation, and Enrique Dibdib, 48, the live-in partner of Entera.

An estimated 120 grams of suspected illegal drugs with a dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P816,000 was recovered from the two suspects.

According to Albotra, they received reports from concerned citizens about the illegal activities for Entera and immediately subjected her under surveillance.

After a week, Albotra said they were able to confirm the involvement of Entera in the illegal drug trade and planned for an operation for her arrest.

Albotra added that Entera had already been arrested in February 2018 also for drugs. He said she was caught with a small amount then, which allowed her to post bail.

However this time, Entera sided to selling bulk in median sized transparent plastic sachets.

When Entera met up with the police poseur buyer, she was with Dibdib, who police believe is a cohort of Entera in distributing illegal drugs around Cebu City.

Entera and Dibdib are now detained at the San Nicolas Police Station while a case is being prepared against them.

Albotra said they won’t stop conducting intensified anti-illgeal drugs operation to make sure that the drug distribution would not increase this holiday season. /bmjo