Group of friends extend Christmas love to stray dogs, cats

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Christmas is for everyone to enjoy. Including our fur friends.

Yes. Even our dogs and cats should get the best treats this Christmas season, especially those stray dogs and cats who are struggling to have a decent meal in a day.

This is why a group of friends from Dasmariñas, Cavite decided to prepare something special for them.

Erika Illar, Elisha Flores, and Ralph Velasco shared some of their blessings by giving some of the stray dogs around Imus-Dasamriñas Cavite some treats on December 21, 2019.

Actually, they just followed the lead of someone who did the same thing and shared it on Facebook.

“We saw a post on FB where a man also did this around Las Piñas. We were inspired, and not to mention we are also dog and cat lovers,” says Ilar.

After five hours, they were able to feed 46 dogs and 54 cats with the food that they prepared by themselves. The dogs got meat sawdust and rice while the cats got canned cat food.

“Super happy po, kasi sobrang busy po namin tatlo. Minsan lang kami mag catch up sa isa’t isa pero naisingit pa po namin yun. We are looking forward to doing it again next year,” says Ilar.

(We are very happy because all three of us are very busy. It’s rare we catch up with each other and yet we were able to do this.)

Ilar shared photos of their feeding and the post got viral. It now has 9,700 reactions, 8,300 shares, and 1,400 comments.

We hope there are more animal lovers out there who could do the same. /bmjo