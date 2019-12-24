outbrain

In Photos: Stranded passengers crowd Abellana NHS gym

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco - CDN Digital | December 24,2019 - 02:26 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of stranded passengers now crowd the Abellana National High School gym in Cebu City.

Travellers will have to spend Christmas Eve and even Christmas Day at their evacuation center because of the cancellation of sea travels due to Tropical Storm Ursula.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama visited the gym at noontime today to address the stranded passengers.

