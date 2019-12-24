In Photos: Stranded passengers crowd Abellana NHS gym
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of stranded passengers now crowd the Abellana National High School gym in Cebu City.
Travellers will have to spend Christmas Eve and even Christmas Day at their evacuation center because of the cancellation of sea travels due to Tropical Storm Ursula.
Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama visited the gym at noontime today to address the stranded passengers.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.